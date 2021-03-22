Thousands without power in Montgomery County due to accident

Four thousand AES Ohio customers were without power in Montgomery County Monday morning after an accident was reported involving a utility pole.
As of 9:50 a.m., 4,009 customers did not have service, with 4,003 of those customers in Montgomery County, according to the AES Outage Map.
Approx 4,000 customers are without power due to an auto accident involving one of our poles. Crews are working to restore power quickly and safely. Visit https://t.co/6vl9Zg8eSn to check your status and view the Outage Map. pic.twitter.com/59Km51L1da— AES Ohio (@AESOhio) March 22, 2021
The majority of outages are in the Centerville area. The estimated restoration time is 11 a.m.
Crews are working to restore power quickly and safely, according to AES.