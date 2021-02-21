Coronavirus: Fewer than 1,500 cases reported Sunday

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the state has reported 954,767 cases of coronavirus and 16,816 deaths, 67 of which were reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, 1,434 people in Ohio are hospitalized with COVID-19. About one in 11 patients currently hospitalized are COVID-19 positive, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In southwest Ohio, 409 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. 55 Ohioans have been admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms today and five people have been admitted to an intensive care unit.