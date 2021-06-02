Coronavirus: Fewer than 400 cases reported for second time in a week

The state reported fewer than 400 new coronavirus cases for the second time in a week. In the past 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 334 new cases, bringing total cases to 1,102,890 since the beginning of the pandemic. The current case average is 748 cases per day.
Fewer than 700 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Currently, 670 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, about one in 30 patients. In the past week, the state has seen an 11% drop in patients, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past 24 hours, 91 people have been hospitalized.
In a recent analysis of one of the largest Ohio hospital networks, Cleveland Clinic, early data shows from January to mid-April, 99% of patients admitted for COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.
The state has reported 62 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing total deaths from COVID-19 to 19,861 people since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the past 24 hours, 11,207 people started their vaccine dose in Ohio, bringing the partially vaccinated population to 5,321,006 people, or 45.52% of the population. A total of 13,104 people completed their vaccine dose in Ohio, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 4,677,448 people, or just over 40% of the population, the ODH reported.
Tonight, the state will announce the winners of the second Vax-A-Million drawing. The winners will be announced at 7:29 p.m. on live television.
The state is offering five $1 million prizes and five full college scholarships to Ohioans 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of its Vax-a-Million campaign to increase vaccine rates in the state.
This week’s drawing included 3,225,789 entrants 18 and older for the $1 million prize and 132,903 entrants ages 12 to 17 for the college scholarship. This is an increase of 467,320 entries for the cash prize and 28,518 entries for the scholarship, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Sunday was the deadline to enter for this week’s drawing, Entries not selected automatically carry over to the next drawing.