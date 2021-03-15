Coronavirus: Is Ohio ready to expand vaccine eligibility to ages 40+?

Is Ohio ready to expand coronavirus vaccine eligibility to people ages 40 to 49? Some counties are, Gov. Mike DeWine said over the weekend, according to 10TV.
The governor told the news agency that four counties he’d spoken to on Saturday were all ready for vaccine eligibility to open up to people ages 40 and older.
The state will likely include more medical conditions in the next vaccine group also, but it isn’t clear which conditions could be added.
Ohio has continued to expand vaccine eligibility in recent weeks, with people ages 50 and older or those with end-stage renal disease or type 1 diabetes eligible for the vaccine as of Thursday.
It is not clear when vaccinations will open to residents 40 and older. We will continue to monitor Ohio’s vaccine rollout and will update this story as information is available.
According to the state’s central vaccine scheduling system, there were multiple vaccine appointments available in the Dayton region Monday morning.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County still has vaccine appointments available for two clinics at the Dayton Convention Center and a Minority Outreach Clinic scheduled for Friday.
Kettering Health Network clinics in Dayton, Kettering and Xenia have appointments open and registration for a Miami County Public Health clinic in Troy Friday opened at 9 a.m. Monday.
Registration also opened for a long-term mass vaccination site in Cleveland Monday morning. The site will be able to administer up to 6,000 vaccines a day and will officially launch Wednesday after a limited-capacity opening Tuesday.
A regional mass vaccination site is planned to open at the Dayton Convention Center, but additional details about its launch date have not been released.
As of Sunday, 2,364,861 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,376,854 people have finished the vaccine, according to the state health department.