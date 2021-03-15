Coronavirus: Is Ohio ready to expand vaccine eligibility to ages 40+?

According to the state’s central vaccine scheduling system, there were multiple vaccine appointments available in the Dayton region Monday morning.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County still has vaccine appointments available for two clinics at the Dayton Convention Center and a Minority Outreach Clinic scheduled for Friday.

Kettering Health Network clinics in Dayton, Kettering and Xenia have appointments open and registration for a Miami County Public Health clinic in Troy Friday opened at 9 a.m. Monday.

Registration also opened for a long-term mass vaccination site in Cleveland Monday morning. The site will be able to administer up to 6,000 vaccines a day and will officially launch Wednesday after a limited-capacity opening Tuesday.

A regional mass vaccination site is planned to open at the Dayton Convention Center, but additional details about its launch date have not been released.

As of Sunday, 2,364,861 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,376,854 people have finished the vaccine, according to the state health department.