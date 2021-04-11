Coronavirus: Over 1,800 new cases reported Sunday

The state reported a total of 1,855 cases Sunday. In the past 24 hours, 47,535 people have started their coronavirus vaccination, brining the total of those with at least one dose to 4,104,194 people, or 35.11% of Ohio’s population. The ODH reported that 61,640 people have completed their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours, bringing those who have completed their dose to 2,615,916 people, or 22.38% of the population.

Currently, 1,162 people, or one in 16 patients are COVID-19 positive, the Ohio Hospital Association. Just under 300 people are in an intensive care unit in Ohio. In southwest Ohio, 152 people are hospitalized. In the past 24 hours, 31 people were hospitalized, the ODH reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 54,078 people have been hospitalized, the ODH reported.