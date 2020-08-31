Superintendent, assistant principal among changes this year at Springboro schools

Explore Springboro assistant superintendent cut as position eliminated

Larry Hook, superintendent, Springboro school district.

Jung, recently promoted to assistant principal of the junior high school, was Fifth Grade Team Leader at Five Points Elementary School in Springboro for the past 13 years.

Jung worked with students of all ability levels, including at risk-students and students with disabilities. For the last four years, Jung has co-taught gifted students.

“I am thrilled and honored to have been chosen for the assistant principal position at Springboro Junior High School. I am excited for the challenges and opportunities this position has to offer. Although the new school year may be an unconventional one to start, I believe it is going to be a great year of growth and learning for everyone,” Jung said in a press release.

Jung has masters degrees from the University of Dayton and Wright State University. She completed the principal license program in 2019 at the University of Dayton.

Explore Springboro schools hire away Carlisle superintendent

Some students will be in classrooms with their teachers with safety protocols varying by grade level, according to an Aug. 11 press release.

“For those families with COVID-19 health-related concerns, there is an option for students to learn at-home, virtually.”

For grades 6-12, class periods are to be shortened by seven to nine minutes.

“This is done in order to allow teachers to have a ’Virtual Period’ at the end of the day,” according to the release.

In case students are quarantined, “Teachers will have this virtual period, along with their existing planning period, to provide a combination of live and/or recorded lessons, instruction, and post assignments.”

In Springboro, students with last names starting with A - K come back on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.

Students with last names L - Z return to school on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11.

All students are together in school beginning on Sept. 14.