Coronavirus: State reports under 300 cases Sunday

The state’s current 21 day case average sits at 464 cases per day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the ODH has reported 1,107,047 cases.

Currently, 473 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, or about one in 40 patients. In the past seven days, coronavirus hospitalizations have decreased by nine percent, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past 24 hours, the ODH has reported 11 new hospitalizations and two new admissions to an intensive care unit.