Coronavirus: State reports under 900 cases after several days of more than 1,000 cases

The state reported a total of 857 new coronavirus cases, bringing the current case average to 756 cases per day, the ODH reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,130,134 cases.

In the past 24 hours, 17 people were hospitalized, bringing total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic to 61,939, the ODH reported. The current average for hospitalizations per day is 48, the ODH reported. Currently, 644 people are hospitalized, a 28% increase in hospitalizations in the past week. In the past 21 days, hospitalizations have increased by 141%, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.