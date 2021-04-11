Coronavirus: UD vaccine clinic will administer 100,000th dose today

A coronavirus clinic at the University of Dayton arena is expected to give its 100,000 dose of the vaccine this afternoon. The clinic, sponsored by Premier Health, will begin at 1 p.m. and is open to University of Dayton students, a release said.
The clinic is part of a push to vaccinate Ohio’s college students before the end of the academic year to help stem the spread of virus variants, which can be more contagious, the release said.
University of Dayton students should bring their student ID to the clinic, the university website states. There is no word on how long the clinic will remain open or if students are required to make an appointment.