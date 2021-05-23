Coronavirus: Who’s been vaccinated in Greene County?

39,959 women and 32,723 men have received at least one vaccine dose. An additional 287 people have received the vaccine, but their gender was not recorded. Just over 35,700 women have completed their coronavirus vaccine dose and 28,783 men have completed their dose. Of the 287 people who’s gender was not recorded, 237 of them have completed their vaccine dose.

As of Saturday, 82.26% of those in Greene County between the ages of 70 to 74 have started their vaccine dose. 76.89 percent of those within that age group have completed their vaccine, the ODH reported. 6,379 people between the age of 70 and 74 have started their vaccine dose and 5,963 people within that age group have completed the dose.