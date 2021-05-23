Coronavirus: Who’s been vaccinated in Greene County?

Just under 73,000 people have had at least one vaccine dose in Greene County, the Ohio Department of Health reported. About 43% of the county’s population has had at least one dose and 38.31% of the population has completed their vaccine dose.
As of Saturday, in the past 24 hours, 294 people started their vaccine dose and 161 people completed their vaccine dose, the ODH reported.
39,959 women and 32,723 men have received at least one vaccine dose. An additional 287 people have received the vaccine, but their gender was not recorded. Just over 35,700 women have completed their coronavirus vaccine dose and 28,783 men have completed their dose. Of the 287 people who’s gender was not recorded, 237 of them have completed their vaccine dose.
As of Saturday, 82.26% of those in Greene County between the ages of 70 to 74 have started their vaccine dose. 76.89 percent of those within that age group have completed their vaccine, the ODH reported. 6,379 people between the age of 70 and 74 have started their vaccine dose and 5,963 people within that age group have completed the dose.
Just over 4,000 people between the ages of 0 and 19 have started their vaccine dose, about 9.88% of the county’s population within that age group, ODH reported. As of Saturday, 2,325 people within that age group have completed the vaccine, about 5.68% of the county’s population within that age group.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently expanded Pfizer vaccine eligibility to those aged 12-15. Previously, the vaccine was approved for those aged 16 and up. There is no details on a breakdown of ages between 0 and 19 on the ODH’s website.
To schedule a coronavirus vaccine appointment, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Ohioans can also call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) to enter the drawings and to schedule a vaccine appointment.