Coronavirus: Who’s been vaccinated in Montgomery County?

96,573 people have completed the vaccine in Montgomery County, 18.16 percent of the county’s population, the ODH reported.

Those between the age of 50 and 59 have started the most vaccinations in the county, with a total of 29,960 vaccine doses started, or 43.73 percent of those between 50 and 59. Nearly 70 percent of those aged 80 and above in Montgomery County have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Saturday, 17,195 people over 80, or 67.81 percent of those aged 80 and up in the county, have had at least one dose.