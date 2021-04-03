Coronavirus: Who’s been vaccinated in Montgomery County?

Over 165,000 people have been vaccinated in Montgomery County, the Ohio Department of Health reported. As of Saturday, 31.16 percent of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine.
96,573 people have completed the vaccine in Montgomery County, 18.16 percent of the county’s population, the ODH reported.
Those between the age of 50 and 59 have started the most vaccinations in the county, with a total of 29,960 vaccine doses started, or 43.73 percent of those between 50 and 59. Nearly 70 percent of those aged 80 and above in Montgomery County have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Saturday, 17,195 people over 80, or 67.81 percent of those aged 80 and up in the county, have had at least one dose.
Over 72 percent of those between 70 and 74 years old have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with a total of 17,897 doses started in the county. 14,597 people aged 70-74 have completed their vaccine, the ODH reported.
Those aged 0-19 in Montgomery County make up the smallest number of those vaccinated, with just under 98 percent of those aged 0-19 in Montgomery County still completely unvaccinated. 2,697 people, or 2.07 percent of the population aged 0-19 in the county, have received one dose. Just over 450 people in the 0-19 age group have finished their coronavirus vaccine, the ODH reported.
Registration is open for free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Ohioans 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and older for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County opened registration beginning Friday for clinics scheduled for next week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.