Registration for Montgomery County COVID vaccine clinics for ages 16+ opens Friday

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will open registration at 8:30 a.m. Friday for clinics scheduled for next week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

To register, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK ODH (1-833-427-5634); or visit Public Health’s website at www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217. Those 16 and 17 must have permission from a parent or guardian who must be present during the vaccination.