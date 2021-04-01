Registration for Montgomery County COVID vaccine clinics for ages 16+ opens Friday

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week are for Ohioans 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and older for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will open registration at 8:30 a.m. Friday for clinics scheduled for next week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
To register, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK ODH (1-833-427-5634); or visit Public Health’s website at www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217. Those 16 and 17 must have permission from a parent or guardian who must be present during the vaccination.
Registration is open for the following clinics:
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Minority Outreach Clinic at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., Harrison Twp.: 875 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older. Registration by phone only.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dayton Convention Center: 2,500 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older; and 100 Pfizer first dose for ages 16 and 17 only
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Minority Outreach Clinic at Bethesda Temple: 200 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older; and 50 Pfizer first dose for ages 16 and 17. Registration by phone only.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Dayton Convention Center: 1,425 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older
The Dayton Convention Center is at 22 E. Fifth St in downtown Dayton. Free parking is available at the Dayton Transportation Center.
Anyone with an appointment should not arrive early, Public Health officials said.