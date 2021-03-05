Coronavirus: Wright State to distribute $5.2 million in federal funds to help students

A total of 6,753 Wright State students are eligible for the grants. Students must be degree-seeking, enrolled at least half-time during the spring semester and are U.S. citizens or eligible non-U.S. citizens. About 43% of the students receiving funds will get the maximum grant of $1,100.

WSU is allocating the grants based on students’ FASFA and prioritizing those with exceptional financial needs. The money will automatically be distributed to eligible students.

“We assume that all students seeking federal financial aid via the FAFSA have sought out financial assistance, and those needs could be greater given the national emergency,” Everhart said.

Students who are receiving fund will get an email explaining the details.

The grants are available through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II, which gave funding to universities to help with emergency financial aid for students.

Wright State received $5,070,423 from HEERF II to provide students direct funds as a result of the pandemic. The university is also distributing $207,000 in remaining 2020 CARES Act funds to students.