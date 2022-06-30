BreakingNews
Dayton police consider license plate readers; city seeks residents’ input
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Coroner called to tanker crash in Harrison Twp.; Needmore Road closed

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The Montgomery County coroner has been called to the scene of a tanker crash in Harrison Twp.

Additional information on injuries or fatalities was not available.

ExploreProposed laws, court decisions worry Dayton LGBTQ community, but they remain hopeful

The crash was reported around 7:51 a.m. at the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. A box truck was also involved in the crash.

The tanker was smoking and flames were reported, dispatch said.

The crash closed Needmore Road at Webster Street.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
An air quality alert is in effect today across region
2
Delta warns about ‘challenges’ for July 4th travel, allowing rebooking
3
Fourth of July fireworks and festivals: What you need to know to...
4
Dayton police consider license plate readers; city seeks residents’...
5
Air Force Marathon prices set to increase July 5

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top