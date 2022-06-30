Coroner called to tanker crash in Harrison Twp.; Needmore Road closed

The Montgomery County coroner has been called to the scene of a tanker crash in Harrison Twp.
Additional information on injuries or fatalities was not available.
The crash was reported around 7:51 a.m. at the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. A box truck was also involved in the crash.
The tanker was smoking and flames were reported, dispatch said.
The crash closed Needmore Road at Webster Street.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
