Coroner identifies 50-year-old man killed in crash into tree in Jefferson Twp.

A 50-year-old man who died after a truck crash into a utility pole and tree earlier this week in Jefferson Twp. has been identified.
Jammy Weaver, 50, of Jefferson Twp., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.
The crash was reported at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 7400 block of Dayton Liberty Road.
An investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office revealed a red 2002 Dodge 1500 was going west on Dayton Liberty Road when it went across the center line and eastbound lane. The truck hit an AES power pole before crashing head-on into a tree, the sheriff’s office said.
Initial reports indicated there was heavy damage to the truck.
The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.