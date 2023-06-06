At least one dead after crash into tree in Jefferson Twp.

At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Jefferson Township Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the crash was reported at 2:37 p.m. in the 7400 block of Dayton Liberty Road.
Crews on the scene reported heavy damage to the vehicle, dispatchers said.
A coroner investigator was called to the scene, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
