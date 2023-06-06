X

At least one dead after crash into tree in Jefferson Twp.

Local News
By Daniel Susco
48 minutes ago

At least one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Jefferson Township Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the crash was reported at 2:37 p.m. in the 7400 block of Dayton Liberty Road.

Crews on the scene reported heavy damage to the vehicle, dispatchers said.

A coroner investigator was called to the scene, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

