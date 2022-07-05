Coroner IDs man killed in Harrison Twp. tanker truck crash

A Dayton man who was killed in a fiery crash involving a tanker truck and a box truck in Harrison Twp. last week has been identified.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the man as 36-year-old Shawn Robert Douglas Brown. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Thursday, Brown was driving 2019 International box truck south on Webster Street and failed to yield to a tanker truck on Needmore Road, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report. The trucks collided in the intersection, causing the tanker truck to roll over.
The collision also caused the tanker truck to hit a 2008 GMC Savanna, according to the report.
The box and tanker trucks both caught on fire and were put out by the Harrison Twp. Fire Department.
