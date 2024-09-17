Breaking: Coroner’s office called to water rescue in Dayton

Investigation underway after body recovered from river in Dayton

The body has no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, according to investigators.

Local News
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

Five Rivers MetroParks is investigating after a body was recovered from the river in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a report of a body in the water at 7:28 a.m. in 600 block of East Monument Avenue near where the Mad River flows into the Great Miami River, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The body was found by a man fishing in the area, said Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Public Safety Mark Hess.

The Dayton Fire Department removed the body from the river and Dayton police and Five Rivers MetroParks rangers were called to the scene.

The body is male and there are no obvious signs of trauma or foul play Hess said.

“At this time we have no information as to who the man is or when or how he ended up in the river,” he added.

The man may have been in the water for a couple of days.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the man and determine his cause of death.

In Other News
1
Company takes minority stake in AES Ohio with $546M investment
2
Gas prices fall for 7 straight weeks, now about 80 cents lower than...
3
Fall activities at Young’s Dairy include corn maze, pumpkin-picking and...
4
Dayton man accused of having child sexual assault material indicted
5
11-year-old boy on bike seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in...

About the Author