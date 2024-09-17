Investigation underway after body recovered from river in Dayton

The body was found by a man fishing in the area, said Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Public Safety Mark Hess.

The Dayton Fire Department removed the body from the river and Dayton police and Five Rivers MetroParks rangers were called to the scene.

The body is male and there are no obvious signs of trauma or foul play Hess said.

“At this time we have no information as to who the man is or when or how he ended up in the river,” he added.

The man may have been in the water for a couple of days.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the man and determine his cause of death.