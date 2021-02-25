Could improving vehicle safety technology pave the way for self-driving cars?

Explore Jump in Ohio gas prices highest in nation after cold weather shuts down refineries

Roughly 96% of 2020 vehicle models included at least one advanced driver assistance system, such as automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning or lane keeping assistance. For people buying new vehicles, this could be their first experience with advanced vehicle technology. Previous AAA research discovered that some systems don’t work as expected, which could negatively influence a driver’s opinion of automation.

“Transparent, accurate and frequent information from the industries involved in developing self-driving vehicles will ease consumer concerns,” said Brannon.

AAA has survey motorists about self-driving cars over the last six years. While Americans are still hesitant about full automation, they are warming up to vehicles with more advanced technology. AAA found that 14% of motorists would trust riding in a self-driving car, similar to last year’s results. The remaining 86% said they would either be afraid to drive in a self-driving vehicle (54%) or unsure about it (32%).

The coronavirus pandemic has little affect on motorists’ comfort with self-driving cars, AAA reported. Of those surveyed, 21% said COVID-19 made it more likely they’d use a self-driving vehicle over public transportation and 19% said they’d be more likely to use it as an alternative to ride-hauling service.

AAA is having a free virtual seminar on Friday looking at self-driving vehicles and societal impacts. The session, Keeping Pedestrians Safe in the AV World, is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is co-sponsored by the University of Toledo’s College of Engineering. To register, visit utoledo.edu/engineering/techtakesthewheel.html.