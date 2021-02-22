Jump in Ohio gas prices highest in nation after cold weather shuts down refineries

About 66% of states saw their average gas price jump by double digits, with the country reporting an average price of $2.63 per gallon. The 13-cent increase is the most expensive in the U.S. since October 2019.

“When close to 40% of U.S. crude production is offline because refineries are closed, there is going to be pain at the pump until operations resume,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson. “The good news is the nearly two dozen impacted refiners are expected to restart operations this week, if they haven’t already. That means regular gasoline deliveries will resume and impacted stations will be re-fueled.”