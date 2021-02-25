Flying car pioneer Beta may fly from Springfield charging station soon

“The arrival of that Beta aircraft to our location in Springfield will be a function of that air worthiness, but by and large, they’re making fantastic progress on air worthiness, making fantastic progress on their flight testing,” he also said. “They’re looking forward to doing that soon.”

Weather has been a factor, he added.

“There seems to be a lot of snow here in Ohio, so we’ll see if it happens before the snow (melts),” he said.

There are conversations now with the Air Force Research Lab and other about “establishing airspace there,” he added.

“It’s in the civil airspace structure, so it’s something of interest to us,” he said.

Diller spoke in an online meeting Wednesday as part of the Air Force Association’s virtual Aerospace Warfare Symposium.

The Springfield airport recently received a $226,000 grant from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program for the infrastructure supporting the flying vehicle effort.