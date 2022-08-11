Council objective: Harmony with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

“We need each other,” said Celeste Werner, Matrix chief of strategic development. “We need to highlight that.”

“What happens just outside the (Wright-Patterson) fence line is just as important as what happens inside the fence,” said Rob Anderson, Fairborn city manager and chairman of the Wright-Patterson Council of Governments.

In April, Wright-Patterson offered its own updated “Air Installations Compatible Use Zones” or “AICUZ” study, meant to guide nearby cities on the kind of urban development that works best with military air installations.

The council is among the newest, if not the newest, municipal governments in Ohio. It can pass laws and spend money much like other municipal governance bodies.

Each community or organization on the council gets one vote. Dayton, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Bath Twp.-Greene County, Riverside and Beavercreek are represented on the body. Dave Burrows, Dayton Development Coalition vice president of engagement, also sits on the council.

Matrix offers clients development and planning services, consulting with governments and others.