County funding to pave way for road projects in Beavercreek, trails in Fairborn

The estimated $18.6 million project would open the interchange to future development and help eliminate some traffic problems around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University, the Mall at Fairfield Commons and Soin Medical Center. It would allow vehicles to enter I-675 easier, per the city’s application to the Dayton Development Coalition’s Priority Development and Advocacy Committee, or PDAC, in 2021.

Dayton development organizations use the PDAC process to set region-wide priorities for seeking government funding and other support for community projects.

Beavercreek Twp. was awarded $50,000 towards local funding to connect Indian Ripple Road to Valley Road, from just south of Country Club of the North to just north of the Greene County Regional Airport. The Ohio Public Works Commission set aside $1 million toward the second phase of the $3.7 million project, the cost of which will also be offset with tax reimbursements and a $5 increase in permissive license fees.

Fairborn received $15,000 in funding for Phase 3 of the Spotted Turtle Trail extension, which will see the creation of a new bridge, parking area and disability-accessible boardwalks and trails near Koogler Reserve and Siebenthaler Fen.

The cost of Phase 3 sits around $2.2 million, according to documents from the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association, which is spearheading the project. The total $7.5 million Spotted Turtle Trail extension aims to create 15 miles of continuous trails from Rotary Park in Beavercreek to Pearl’s Fen in Fairborn, off of Yellow Springs Fairfield Road.