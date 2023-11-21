Courthouse Square’s fountain will be transformed

Montgomery County is going to revamp the fountain at Courthouse Square, which will be one of the first steps taken to refresh a public space that local leaders say is crucial to the future of downtown.

The fountain, which was built nearly five decades ago, stopped working in 2020 and no immediate action was taken to fix it because of budget concerns, county officials said.

But the county plans to spend about $500,000 to get the fountain working again and rework the space into a gathering place, similar to some types of monuments.

“We did look at what it would take just to get the fountain working again, and the expected cost of that was nearly $400,000,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge said in a prepared statement. “We decided to make it a completely new space for an extra $100,000 and have a beautiful focal point for Courthouse Square.”

Initial demolition work has begun on the fountain, and the hope is the renovation project will be completed by summer of 2024.

The project will convert a substantial section of the existing fountain’s reservoir into a new landscaped space with seating and eight access points.

From above, the new space kind of looks like a gear cog.

The county is installing benches, paver walkways and paying for irritation and a granite base.

The new public space will be contained entirely inside the existing fountain.

“By keeping the same footprint, we are cutting costs,” said Commissioner Carolyn Rice. “I think it will be a great addition to Courthouse Square and we will have an updated look that is both clean and inviting.”

Another benefit: The fountain space will be another place to install holiday lighting.

A number of local leaders and stakeholders have been meeting to discuss how to revitalize Courthouse Square.

They are working on a vision and a plan to try to make the property more like some of the celebrated gathering spaces around the state and nation, like to Fountain Square in Cincinnati, Public Square in Cleveland and Campus Martius Park in Detroit.

When it was created in the 1970s, Courthouse Square was supposed to serve as the central link and the visual focal point of downtown.

The property is very important to downtown, especially now that the Dayton Arcade, located across the street, is being rehabbed and reused.

Courthouse Square is at Third and Main streets.