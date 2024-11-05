Courts records: Man shot at Harrison Twp. Kroger facing charges

His bond was set at $100,000.

Hurtado was shot multiple times, according to court records. As of Friday he remained in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 8:10 a.m. on Oct. 31, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Kroger at 3520 W. Siebenthaler Ave. for reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived to find security guards at the west entrance to the store and a man, later identified as Hurtado, on the ground.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck initially said the store wanted the man to leave, but it wasn’t clear why.

“I can tell you that the individual was covered pretty heavily with a face mask and other things like that,” he said.

Deputies spoke to security guards at the store, who claimed Hurtado was stealing items, according to court records.

“(A security guard) confronted Hurtado, at which time he became aggressive and made threats towards (the security guard) and the other security guard,” an affidavit read.

Hurtado reportedly showed a handgun as he was leaving the store and one of the guards used their gun to fire several shots.

The security guard is from a third-party company that contracts with Kroger.

One of the security guards told detectives Hurtado raised the handgun toward the guard as they told him to leave, according to court records.

After the shots were fired, one of the guards reportedly moved Hurtado’s handgun away from him and started providing medical aid.

At least one of the security guards was wearing body camera, which captured the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

“In reality we were very lucky that the security officer did not hit anybody else or that the suspect did not hit anybody,” Streck said.