Courtyard patio among condo’s amenities

Part of the three-story, Le Continental Condominium building, this first-floor unit has a versatile floor plan plus one of the largest outdoor, semi-private courtyard patios.
Listed for $329,000 by RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates, the condominium unit 1D at 333 Oakwood Ave. has about 1,932 square feet of living space. The property is tucked among the trees with a large guest parking lot and curved driveway, which leads under a covered main entrance and ends within the underground parking garage. The building has a breezeway entrance with secured lobby entrance for residents. Once inside, the main level has a garden vista with paver-brick sitting areas, fountains, an elevator to upper levels, and access to other common spaces — including a fitness and game room.
This unit is located on the main level to the left off the entrance lobby. The formal entrance has a window, which looks out into the interior common area with a water fountain and raised-brick garden beds.
Once inside, the foyer hallway has updated wood-plank flooring that continues down the hallway to the bedroom area. Access to the kitchen with a breakfast nook is to the right. The kitchen has antique white cabinetry with dark granite counters. Stainless-steel appliances include an electric cooktop, wall ovens, dishwasher and refrigerator. The checkered flooring complements the cabinetry and countertops. Mirror backsplash gives the illusion of space and reflects the light from the ceiling canisters. The breakfast nook has a window that looks out to the atrium water fountain.
Opposite the breakfast nook, a pass-through is part of the wet bar tucked within the corner of the great room. The foyer hallway ends within the great room, which is also accessible from the kitchen through double-louver doors.
The wet bar nook has storage and a beverage cooler within the cabinetry that divides the great room from the kitchen; and the peninsula has an extended rounded counter to allow bar seating.
Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass patio doors fill the great room with natural light and allow views of the courtyard patio. The patio doors open to the paver-brick patio, which is semi-private as it is surrounded by mature trees. Back inside, tucked into the opposite corner of the great room from the wet bar is a fireplace with a slightly raised hearth and matching dark marble surround.
Open to the great room is the formal dining room with a crystal-accented chandelier and matching sconce lights. Glass bi-fold doors open to a wine-cellar closet. The dining room is also accessible to the center hallway.
Across the hallway from the living room is a large laundry room with a wash sink, folding counter and an abundance of built-in storage cabinets.
At the end of the hallway is the primary bedroom with a walk-in closet that has custom built-in storage. The full updated bathroom has a walk-in, ceramic-tile shower with bench seat, a double-sink vanity and a separate dressing desk with mirror counter and lighted mirror above.
The guest bedroom has a large closet and is currently set up as a shared office space. The guest bath has a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround and a single-sink vanity.
The unit comes with two spaces within the below-ground heated garage that also includes a storage area.
OAKWOOD
Price: $329,000
Open House: June 4, 2 to 4 p.m.
Directions: Far Hills to north on Oakwood Boulevard or East Stewart Street to south on Brown Street, which turns into Oakwood Boulevard. Condominium building is hidden within trees and has guest parking.
Highlights: About 1,932 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, fireplace, wet bar, eat-in kitchen, spacious laundry room, built-in storage, walk-in shower, courtyard patio, fountain view, includes heated garage with two spaces, condominium association includes fitness room, game room, interior atrium common space, activities, guest parking, walking trails, outdoor common area maintenance
For more information:
Jill Aldineh
RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates
937-689-2858
Website: www.JillTeam.com
About the Author