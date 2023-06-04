Courtyard patio among condo’s amenities

The wet bar nook has storage and a beverage cooler within the cabinetry that divides the great room from the kitchen; and the peninsula has an extended rounded counter to allow bar seating.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass patio doors fill the great room with natural light and allow views of the courtyard patio. The patio doors open to the paver-brick patio, which is semi-private as it is surrounded by mature trees. Back inside, tucked into the opposite corner of the great room from the wet bar is a fireplace with a slightly raised hearth and matching dark marble surround.

Open to the great room is the formal dining room with a crystal-accented chandelier and matching sconce lights. Glass bi-fold doors open to a wine-cellar closet. The dining room is also accessible to the center hallway.

Across the hallway from the living room is a large laundry room with a wash sink, folding counter and an abundance of built-in storage cabinets.

At the end of the hallway is the primary bedroom with a walk-in closet that has custom built-in storage. The full updated bathroom has a walk-in, ceramic-tile shower with bench seat, a double-sink vanity and a separate dressing desk with mirror counter and lighted mirror above.

The guest bedroom has a large closet and is currently set up as a shared office space. The guest bath has a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround and a single-sink vanity.

The unit comes with two spaces within the below-ground heated garage that also includes a storage area.

OAKWOOD

Price: $329,000

Open House: June 4, 2 to 4 p.m.

Directions: Far Hills to north on Oakwood Boulevard or East Stewart Street to south on Brown Street, which turns into Oakwood Boulevard. Condominium building is hidden within trees and has guest parking.

Highlights: About 1,932 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, fireplace, wet bar, eat-in kitchen, spacious laundry room, built-in storage, walk-in shower, courtyard patio, fountain view, includes heated garage with two spaces, condominium association includes fitness room, game room, interior atrium common space, activities, guest parking, walking trails, outdoor common area maintenance

For more information:

Jill Aldineh

RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates

937-689-2858

Website: www.JillTeam.com