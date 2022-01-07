COVID-19 hospitalizations remain around 6,500 but still set record

Hamburger icon
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
23 minutes ago
21-day case average now 15,300.

COVID-19 hospitalizations were only slightly up Friday, but still set a record for the ninth consecutive day as the 21-day case average for the first time exceeded 15,000.

There were 19,563 new coronavirus cases reported Friday by the ODH, which brings the 21-day case average to 15,355, the Ohio Department of Health reported.

COVID patients make up one-third of all hospitalizations across the state and represent one-third of all ICU patients.

There were 6,570 coronavirus patients in Ohio’s hospitals Friday, up from 6,550 the day before. Of those, 1,327 are receiving intensive care.

For the first time since New Year’s Eve, the number of COVID patients on a ventilator dropped from the previous day. There are now 855 patients using a ventilator, compared to 883 reported Thursday.

