COVID-19 vaccine offerings expanded

TRICARE beneficiaries over 75, who are currently using Wright-Patterson Medical Center for care, should ensure their contact information is correct to receive the callback from scheduling personnel.

TRICARE beneficiaries not currently enrolled at WPMC must ensure their information is correct in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System so they can be reached. To update information in DEERS, visit www.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect/ or call 800-538-9522.

As the new vaccine shipment arrives, 88 MDG will shift the vaccine-administration location from Wright-Patterson Medical Center to the Wright-Patterson Club.

The Wright-Patterson Club is located at 4771 Lahm Circle on Area A of the base. Vaccine appointment hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine, but none are available on weekends, holidays and down-days.

Base officials said the Wright-Patterson Club should not be contacted regarding COVID-19 vaccine appointments or questions.

In addition to the expansion and location change, there have been DOD schema adjustments as Phase 3 has been eliminated, Musser said.

Phase 1C now includes beneficiaries ages 65-74, high-risk beneficiaries ages 16-64 and other mission-essential personnel. The new DOD Phase 2 also includes the remaining population.

The time frame for Phase 1C or Phase 2 at Wright-Patterson AFB is dependent on its vaccine supply and how quickly 88 MDG can administer the shots, base officials said.