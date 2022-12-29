Ohio COVID cases drop below 16,000 for first time in a month

West central Ohio — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — reported a 14% increase over the last week and a 70% increase compared to 60 days ago, according to OHA.

The state had 205 coronavirus patients in its ICUs, with 12 in west central Ohio and 27 in southwest Ohio.

It was an 8% decrease in COVID ICU patients compared to the previous week for southwest Ohio, but a 140% increase compared to 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio recorded a 4% decrease in ICU patients with the virus over the past week but a 69% increase over the last 60 days.

ODH recorded 35 ICU admissions in the last week, the fewest since reported Nov. 23, when the state added 28 ICU admissions.

Ohio reported 88 COVID deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 40,928, according to the state health department.