Ohio COVID cases drop below 16,000 for first time in a month

For the first time in a month, Ohio reported fewer than 16,000 COVID-19 cases in a week.
The state added 13,047 cases on Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the fewest cases reported since Nov. 23, when Ohio reported 9.424 weekly cases.
Hospitalizations dropped compared to last Thursday, but remained over 600 for the fifth week in a row. In the last week, ODH recorded 608 total hospitalizations.
As of Thursday, there were 1,431 people hospitalized with COVID in Ohio, including 129 in west central Ohio and 195 in southwest Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.
For southwest Ohio, it was an 11% increase in coronavirus inpatients compared to the previous week and an 81% increase from 60 days ago. Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties make up southwest Ohio.
West central Ohio — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — reported a 14% increase over the last week and a 70% increase compared to 60 days ago, according to OHA.
The state had 205 coronavirus patients in its ICUs, with 12 in west central Ohio and 27 in southwest Ohio.
It was an 8% decrease in COVID ICU patients compared to the previous week for southwest Ohio, but a 140% increase compared to 60 days ago.
Southwest Ohio recorded a 4% decrease in ICU patients with the virus over the past week but a 69% increase over the last 60 days.
ODH recorded 35 ICU admissions in the last week, the fewest since reported Nov. 23, when the state added 28 ICU admissions.
Ohio reported 88 COVID deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 40,928, according to the state health department.
About the Author