COVID issues a topic of Centerville school board special meeting

Centerville schools is moving forward with a plan to return students to in-person classes five days a week while community debate on COVID issues continues. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
Local News | 47 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

COVID safety measures is a topic Centerville City Schools board of education plan to discuss in a special meeting Thursday evening.

The board is set to discuss safety measures due to the increase in COVID variant cases, according to the district.

It will also talk about the “most effective way to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for staff and students” due to the coronavirus, according to the agenda.

The Centerville school board voted last month to move forward with a plan to return students to in-person classes five days a week without requiring face masks.

Superintendent Tom Henderson said then the district’s plan remains “fluid,” and subject to change depending on public health recommendations.

The special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the South Unit Commons at Centerville High School.

This year’s classes are likely to average about 20 students in kindergarten, increasing in higher grades and topping out at about 25 to 26 at Centerville High School, Henderson said last month.

“We are a large suburban school district. Our enrollment is increasing, Henderson said. “We will work hard to practice social distancing. But it is difficult to do that in a large school district like ours.”

