Oakwood schools to require masks for some students, staff due to COVID-19

By Nick Blizzard

OAKWOOD — Some Oakwood school students and staff will be required to wear face masks in buildings due to the coronavirus when classes start this month.

Students and staff in kindergarten and elementary schools will operate using face coverings as a COVID-19 precaution, according to the school district.

“We know there may be students, families and/or staff who believe it is in their best interest to continue to wear a mask after it is no longer required,” Oakwood Superintendent Kyle Ramey said on the school district’s website. “Mask wearing will be acceptable and supported.”

The superintendent cited the “unavailability of vaccines for” kindergarten and elementary school students for the mask requirement.

Ramey said junior high and high school students and staff will not be required to wear face masks, but they “will be highly recommended.”

He cited the Ohio Department of Health, which stated “the virus remains a health threat.”

The first day of Oakwood classes is scheduled for Aug. 25.

