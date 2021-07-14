COVID outbreak reported at Boy Scouts camp in Preble County

Preble County Public Health on Wednesday reported a coronavirus outbreak at a Boy Scouts camp.
The camp was July 4-10 at Woodland Trails Scout Reservation, 265 Gasper Somers Road near Camden. The number of cases identified was not released, but was at least more than two. Also not released were the number of campers who potentially were exposed to the virus that week.
“A COVID-19 outbreak indicates potentially extensive transmission within a setting or organization,” Preble County Public Health posted on social media.
It was the second COVID-19 outbreak reported in a week involving a summer camp in the area. Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County on Monday reported 30 cases linked to Chautauqua Camp and Conference Center near Miamisburg. The number of cases has now surpassed 70 after more than 800 mostly youth from Baptist churches in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois attended camp from June 28 through July 2 at 10550 Camp Trail in Miami Twp.
Of the cases at Camp Chautauqua, nine involved Montgomery County residents and one Butler County resident was infected, health department spokesman Dan Suffoletto said.
Anyone who was at the Scouts camp the week of the outbreak is asked to call Preble County Public Health at 937-472-0087 to discuss risk level. Also, attendees are asked to monitor themselves closely for symptoms and to contact health care providers should symptoms develop. Public Health will provide instructions for self-quarantine, monitoring symptoms and testing as needed.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.