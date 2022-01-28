COVID rental aid in four south suburbs rises by $2.1M

Robillard said through Jan. 21, the city of Kettering has helped 378 households and spent $1.64 million on direct assistance. He added that the program aims to help “renters who are affected by COVID and need assistance in paying back rent.”

People living in four ZIP codes that include Centerville, Kettering and Moraine account for about 57% of the households assisted, records show. They include 45420, 45429, 45440 and 45439.

The funds go to directly to the landlords of the renters in need, according to Robillard.

Caption In some apartment complexes, nearly every tenant claimed rental assistance last year. JIM NOELKER / STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER

To be eligible for funds, the county said, applicants must:

• Have qualified for unemployment benefits or attest by writing that they have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic;

• Be at risk of becoming homeless due to issues like past-due rent, eviction notices, or unsafe or unhealthy living conditions;

• Have a household income below 50% of area median income (below $37,850 for a household of four).

As a rule, households can be eligible for only one funding award, officials said.

For more information, or to begin an application, visit www.ketteringoh.org/stayput.

STAYPUT funds

The city of Kettering is administering a rental relief program for Kettering, Centerville, Moraine and Washington Twp., all communities under the Kettering Municipal Court’s jurisdiction. Through Jan. 21, these are the ZIP codes where the most rental relief funds were approved through Kettering’s STAYPUT program:

• 45420 — $278,424

• 45429 — $222,454

• 45439 — $177,462

• 45440 — $170,407

•45419 — $122,934

• 45417 — $111,201

• 45458 — $104,333