COVID rental aid in four south suburbs rises by $2.1M

KETTERING — The rental assistance available for low-income households impacted by COVID-19 in four south suburban communities is more than doubling.
The city of Kettering has approved a measure that would add $2.1 million to help qualifying households in Kettering, Centerville, Moraine and Washington Twp.
Kettering oversees the program for Centerville, Moraine and Washington Twp. because it is home to the municipal court that handles eviction cases for all four jurisdictions, Kettering Planning and Development Director Tom Robillard said.
The additional funds provided through an agreement with Montgomery County commissioners will bring the total of Kettering’s STAYPUT program to $3.6 million, City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.
Kettering is among several contractors working with the county after it received $15.8 million last year from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, county spokesman Michael Zimmerman has said.
Robillard said through Jan. 21, the city of Kettering has helped 378 households and spent $1.64 million on direct assistance. He added that the program aims to help “renters who are affected by COVID and need assistance in paying back rent.”
People living in four ZIP codes that include Centerville, Kettering and Moraine account for about 57% of the households assisted, records show. They include 45420, 45429, 45440 and 45439.
The funds go to directly to the landlords of the renters in need, according to Robillard.
To be eligible for funds, the county said, applicants must:
• Have qualified for unemployment benefits or attest by writing that they have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic;
• Be at risk of becoming homeless due to issues like past-due rent, eviction notices, or unsafe or unhealthy living conditions;
• Have a household income below 50% of area median income (below $37,850 for a household of four).
As a rule, households can be eligible for only one funding award, officials said.
For more information, or to begin an application, visit www.ketteringoh.org/stayput.
STAYPUT funds
The city of Kettering is administering a rental relief program for Kettering, Centerville, Moraine and Washington Twp., all communities under the Kettering Municipal Court’s jurisdiction. Through Jan. 21, these are the ZIP codes where the most rental relief funds were approved through Kettering’s STAYPUT program:
• 45420 — $278,424
• 45429 — $222,454
• 45439 — $177,462
• 45440 — $170,407
•45419 — $122,934
• 45417 — $111,201
• 45458 — $104,333
