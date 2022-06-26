Covington to build ‘one-of-a-kind park’ in center of town

Combined Shape Caption Schoolhouse Park will be on the site of the now-demolished Covington Middle School in the center of the village of Covington, in Miami County. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Schoolhouse Park will be on the site of the now-demolished Covington Middle School in the center of the village of Covington, in Miami County. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“I am not aware of any other parks quite like Schoolhouse Park. We are creating a one-of-a-kind park for a one-of-a-kind small town,” said Kyle Hinkelman, village administrator since 2021. “We have great schools, a brand-new downtown with a growing retail and shopping base, and a formidable business and industrial community. We are investing in ourselves, as we continue to look for people to come to Covington and help invest in our future.”

The park plan was modified three times to make it more inclusive and accessible for all ages, he said.

Village Mayor Ed McCord said work on design and fundraising has been underway for more than three years. “We look forward to seeing this dream become a reality,” he said.

The first phase, with work to begin this year, will include the site design and utility work, a splash pad, the bathroom/pavilion, an amphitheater, sidewalks and pathways, landscaping, a small pavilion and new green space/foundation for a new parking lot.

The Brownfield program funding of $275,000 will be for demolition and improvement of the Old Rudy Elevator property for use as a roadway and parking lot to service the park. The capital budget money will go toward Phase 1 expenses.

Additional elements planned for the park, but not yet paid for include:

Park lighting

Benches, picnic tables, trash cans, etc.

Trailhead restrooms

Bicycle pump track

Playground

Climbing boulder

Cornhole courts

Pavilions (12x20, and 15x30)

Additional sports courts

Anyone interested in more information on the park, including details on donations, naming or other opportunities, is asked to contact Hinkelman at administrator@covington-oh.gov.

