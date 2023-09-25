Cox Arboretum closed after body found in park

Cox Arboretum MetroPark in Miami Twp. was closed Monday morning after a body was found in the park.

Five Rivers MetroParks reported the body around 8:31 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Law enforcement officials said initial reports suggested the death was a suicide.

Caution tape was blocking the entrance of the park and a worker was turning visitors away.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

Anyone struggling mentally or in a crisis can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. People can also visit https://988lifeline.org/ to chat with a professional online and find additional resources. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 and is free and confidential.