Crash in Dayton including pedestrian causes multiple injuries

A multi-crash on Salem Avenue may have injured at least four people.
Reports of an injury accident at 5:39 p.m. Saturday sent crews to the 3400 block of Salem Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
A silver 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling northwest went left of center and was struck by a black/blue 2008 GMC Yukon traveling southeast.
The Trailblazer struck a pedestrian who was standing on the sidewalk, and the pedestrian was thrown into the parking lot after impact, according to the release.
The driver of the Trailblazer was sent to the hospital for minor injuries, and infant passenger may also have minor injuries. A possible second passenger from the vehicle may have been sent to the hospital for more serious injuries.
The driver of the Yukon was not injured. The pedestrian was also sent to the hospital with possible serious injuries.
Impaired driving is suspected to be the possible factor.
The crash is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
