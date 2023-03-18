Crash involving party bus in Miami County left at least 2 people injured

A two-vehicle crash involving a party bus in Miami County early Saturday morning left at least two people injured.
The crash involving the party bus and a Chrysler station wagon near Covington on State Route 48 near Crescent Road was reported around midnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Piqua Post.
At least two people were transported to a local area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
One of the drivers were arrested for an OVI, OSHP said.
The crash remains under investigation and other details have not been released.
