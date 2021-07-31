dayton-daily-news logo
Crash seriously injures both drivers in Harrison Twp.

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Two drivers were seriously injured Friday afternoon when their vehicles collided in Harrison Twp.

The crash happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Needmore Road at the intersection with Payne Avenue, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

One driver was headed east on Needmore Road but failed to yield at the red light and collided with a vehicle headed north on Payne Avenue, the release stated.

Both drivers were taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s traffic services unit.

