Crews called to fiery crash with injuries in Dayton

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
30 minutes ago

Crews were called Wednesday night to a fiery crash with injuries in Dayton.

The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at North James H. McGee Boulevard and Philadelphia Drive.

The intersection was blocked following the crash.

It is not clear how many people were injured, nor the extent of their injuries.

It’s also not clear how many vehicles were in the crash.

We will update this report as we learn more information.

