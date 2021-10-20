Man killed in one-car crash into tree in Moraine

A driver was killed after losing control and crashing into a tree Monday evening in Moraine.
The single-vehicle crash was reported around 5:35 p.m. in the 3700 block of Soldiers Home West Carrollton Road, according to the Moraine Police Division.
Detective Sgt. Andy Parish said the crash victim was a local man who was the only person inside the car.
His name was not released pending family notification, Parish said.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors, but speed may have contributed, said Parish, who noted that the roadway is curvy and hilly.
We will update this report as we learn more information.
