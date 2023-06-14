X

Crews called to fire at vacant house in Dayton

Local News
By
53 minutes ago

A fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon at a vacant house in Dayton is under investigation.

The fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Lexington Avenue.

No one was found inside the house and no injuries were reported, fire officials at the scene said.

About the Author

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

