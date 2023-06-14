Crews called to fire at vacant house in Dayton

A fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon at a vacant house in Dayton is under investigation.
The fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Lexington Avenue.
No one was found inside the house and no injuries were reported, fire officials at the scene said.
