Man shot in Dayton during reported robbery attempt

A man reported he was shot Tuesday afternoon during an attempted robbery.
The shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. on Smith Street near the Hopeland Street intersection in Dayton.
The gunshot victim called 911 and told dispatchers he was shot when two men tried to rob him.
He was described as a man in his 20s who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Dayton fire official who responded to the shooting.
The suspects were last seen in a car, possibly a blue Dodge Dart, headed toward Interstate 75, according to reports.