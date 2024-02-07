Crews find body in basement of torn down house in Dayton

Crews found a body Wednesday morning in the basement of a torn down house in Dayton.
Dayton police officers were dispatched after 11:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Huffman Road, near the Wright Brothers Middle School, for a report of a body.
“Once on scene crews were notified that there were crews excavating a torn down house that had been set on fire,” Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said. “During the excavation a body was found in the basement.”
The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit as well as arson investigators took over the investigation due to the nature of the incident, Bauer said.
The body has not been identified. It’s also not clear how long the body had been in the basement
