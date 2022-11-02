5th man convicted in federal court in kidnapping, death of Dayton man

“During these calls, the caller ... stated that they would kill Casey if their demands were not complied with,” the warrant said.

The kidnappers reportedly demanded $80,000.

Dayton police homicide detectives arranged for a money drop and placed an empty bag at the requested location, according to the warrant. A person reportedly picked up the bag and went inside a business.

“DPD homicide detectives later learned that this individual was the store owner,” the warrant read. “Subsequent to the store owner taking the bag into the business, kidnappers called Casey’s family member and (stated) that they observed the store owner pick up the bag. Kidnappers stated they were aware that the family involved the police and the kidnappers hung up the phone.”

Casey escaped on July 8, 2019, but was recaptured forced into a co-conspirator’s minivan, where he was attacked again, according to a press release. Casey allegedly died as a result of the assault.

The defendants hid Casey’s body in a Fountain Avenue garage and set the garage on fire on Sept. 17, 2019, in an attempt to destroy evidence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Casey’s remains were reportedly discovered on Sept. 26.