BreakingNews
Police detain 4 following report of shots fired
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Crews respond to early morning fire

ajc.com

Local News
By
45 minutes ago

DAYTON — Fire crews extinguished a blaze at a multi-family house in Dayton early this morning.

Crews responded to the 1700 block of Mack Avenue around 12:41 a.m. for a report of a fire, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jared Donohoo, of Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The building was reported to be a vacant home and no injuries were reported, Donohoo said.

There’s no word yet on the extent of the damage to the structure or how long it took for fire crews cleared the scene, he said.

ExplorePower out in parts of Montgomery, Greene counties

In Other News
1
Most of power restored in parts of Montgomery, Greene counties
2
Longtime barber, organist still does it all plus some
3
Fallen officers remembered in Miami County
4
Police detain 4 following report of shots fired
5
TheatreLab Dayton presents ‘big, flashy and funny’ musical ‘Something...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top