Power out in parts of Montgomery, Greene counties

ajc.com

Updated 5 minutes ago

Residents in Montgomery and Greene counties are experiencing power outages Sunday morning.

In Montgomery County, 246 customers are without power. In Greene County, 31 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio Outage Map. One resident in Logan County, one in Shelby County, two residents in Clinton County and four in Preble County are experiencing outages as well.

A total of 285 customers are without power.

Crews have been dispatched for last night’s storm, AES representative Mary Ann Kabel said.

Power is expected to be restored between 10:30 and 12 p.m.

