Body found in Great Miami River in Moraine

It’s not clear if the report is related to a man who fell in the Great Miami River near West Monument Avenue in Dayton and never resurfaced on May 16.

Dayton Fire Department crews searched the river for three days, using boats, underwater diver operations, riverbank searches, spotters on area bridges, police canines, thermal imaging, sonar technology, underwater and aerial drones and more. The unidentified man was not located and the search ended on May 18.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.