Crews searching gravel pits for missing fisherman outside of Tipp City

Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services was called to the 2900 block of east state Route 571 around 8 p.m. Sunday after a friend reported the man didn’t return from fishing and that his car was still at the scene, Tipp City Chief of Emergency Services Cameron Haller said.

EMS and police responded to the gravel pits for ground searches and used drones with thermal imaging. Ohio State Highway Patrol also dispatched a helicopter with thermal imaging to help search the area.