Crews searching gravel pits for missing fisherman outside of Tipp City

Multiple crews are searching gravel pits outside Tipp City after a man went fishing Sunday and didn’t come home.
Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services was called to the 2900 block of east state Route 571 around 8 p.m. Sunday after a friend reported the man didn’t return from fishing and that his car was still at the scene, Tipp City Chief of Emergency Services Cameron Haller said.
EMS and police responded to the gravel pits for ground searches and used drones with thermal imaging. Ohio State Highway Patrol also dispatched a helicopter with thermal imaging to help search the area.
Crews did not found the man and did not see any signs of a person in the water, Haller said. The search was called offed around 11 p.m.
Search teams met around 8 a.m. Monday and returned to the scene around 8:20 a.m. A dive and rescue team from Piqua firefighters, a crew from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base team with an underwater drone also responded. Cadaver dogs are also on the scene.
The search is continuing, but Haller said an ODNR crew found a shoe, fishing gear and some poles in the water.
He added that water in the gravel pits is about 3 to 5 feet higher than usual. Despite warmer temperatures recently, the water is still extremely cold and can incapacitate someone within minutes, Haller said.
