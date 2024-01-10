Crime increased again in Dayton in 2023; police see some troubling trends

Overall crime

Dayton Police Department data indicate the city had about 20,340 recorded crimes last year, which was 1,430 more incidents than in 2022 (+8%).

Dayton also saw an 8% increase in crime in 2022, after crime reports increased 20% in 2021.

The Dayton Daily News has asked the Dayton Police Department for comment on these crime trends but has not yet received answers.

The city had 34 homicides and incidents of non-negligent manslaughter in 2023 — one more than in 2022 and four more than in 2021.

Dayton police also recorded 155 aggravated robberies (+9% from 2022) and 547 aggravated assaults (+3%). Aggravated assaults include shootings and violent attacks.

The city had 164 incidents of shootings into habitations, which was 37 more than in 2022 (+29%).

Police documented 1,207 menacing offenses (+28%), 876 drug and narcotic violations (+11%) and 144 incidents of swindles, confidence games and false pretenses (+23%).

On Sept. 20, Dayton police responded to South Jefferson Street and East Fourth Street in downtown Dayton after receiving reports about shots fired. Police discovered that a male had been shot twice in his leg, and that a female suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, a police report states.

Witnesses told police that someone in the backseat of a silver SUV fired at least 10 shots at a group of people who were on their way to the Greater Dayton RTA bus hub.

Following the drive-by shooting, Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said fortunately the victims would fully recover, but that this was a serious and dangerous event in a part of the city where these kinds of violent acts are fairly rare.

Examples of crime incidents

Weekly police reports show that last fall a 14-year-old in West Dayton was shot in the arm while walking down the street and a delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen at gunpoint.

A man was robbed after he arranged a meet-up to buy back his stolen minibike and a pizza delivery driver’s food items were taken by force.

Last month, a juvenile stole a cellphone and some money from a woman on South Jefferson Street, according to police. The suspect grabbed the woman’s arm and demanded her cell phone password, which she provided.

On Christmas Eve, a woman was confronted by an unknown suspect as she walked home on Ringgold Street in East Dayton, weekly police reports state. The suspect slapped her twice in the face after she said she didn’t have any money.

Auto thefts

Auto thefts have soared in Dayton in the last two years, owing primarily to a wave of stolen Hyundais and Kias due to a security defect.

Dayton had 1,546 car thefts in 2022 — up from 842 from the prior year (+84%). But in 2023, police recorded 2,435 auto thefts, a further increase of 58% from 2022′s already elevated number.

Car thieves have exploited security vulnerabilities in Hyundais and Kias that allow the vehicles to be hijacked with a basic USB cord.

Videos have circulated on social media that explain how to steal the vehicles in a few simple steps. Police have tried to crack down on auto theft, and carmakers have offered security upgrades, but the thievery continues.

Additionally, a significant number of cars and trucks have been stolen after the owners left the keys inside the vehicles. Many of the vehicles were unlocked.