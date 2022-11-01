Crowd packs meeting to oppose demolition of downtown Troy’s historic Tavern building

The crowd included downtown-area residents and local historic organization members, such as the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance.

At the heart of the discussions was the building at 112-118 W. Main St., where the sidewalk and parking spaces along Main Street have been blocked for safety.

The building owner, 116 W. Main St. LLC, last week appealed to Ohio’s 2nd District Court of Appeals the decision overturning the city board’s vote to allow demolition.

A series of speakers from the local preservation alliance made remarks to council including an offer by local mason Scott McMiller to repair the building at no cost to the owners so the sidewalk can be reopened.

“THPA is willing to explore other ways to contribute to this project as well. But, in return for this very generous offer, we need the property owner to commit to restoration of this property instead of demolition,” said Chris Manning, THPA member.

Building owner Randy Kimmel was at the meeting but did not comment publicly.

Other speakers criticized the city’s handling of the building damage and its future.

“Every day that building sits unrepaired represents a collective failure of leadership – and a collective failure of imagination,” said Loraine Wyatt, a downtown resident and THPA member.

Lutz said he wanted it clear that city council was not responsible for “our city’s continual inability to open up a heavily used public sidewalk and seven badly needed parking spaces” on West Main Street.

He asked why Mayor Robin Oda and Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director, were now asking council to take steps toward demolition.

“Those individuals that have the responsibility of running this community on a day-to-day basis have again failed to clearly communicate any strategy to our elected council members of this community and have placed the city council in a precarious position,” Lutz said.

Oda and Titterington were asked if they had comment but had not done so by Tuesday afternoon. Lutz has announced he is running for mayor against Oda in 2023. Both are Republicans.

Lutz pointed out that council, at its initiative, in recent months looked at the zoning code and made changes in demolition requirements for historically significant structures.